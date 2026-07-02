Air India Express resumes Oman and Kuwait flights, restores full West Asia network

New Delhi:

Air India Express has announced the complete restoration of its flight network across West Asia after restarting services to its remaining suspended destinations. The airline confirmed on Thursday that operations to Oman and Kuwait will resume in phases, marking the return of flights across its entire regional network.

The Tata Group-owned carrier had temporarily suspended flights to some destinations in West Asia due to the recent conflict in the region. With the latest decision, all affected routes are now being brought back into service.

According to the airline, flights between Kozhikode and Salalah in Oman resumed from July 2. Services connecting Kozhikode and Kuwait will resume from July 3, while flights between Bengaluru and Kuwait will begin from July 4. The airline added that the number of flights on these routes will be increased gradually over the coming days.

Air India Express currently operates around 780 weekly flights between India and West Asia. Its network directly connects 18 Indian cities with destinations across the region.

The airline, which has a fleet of more than 100 aircraft, operates over 500 flights every day. It serves 43 domestic destinations and 16 international destinations as part of its expanding network.

Air India Express trims domestic flights amid high fuel costs

Earlier in May, India’s leading airlines temporarily reduced domestic flight operations as rising aviation fuel prices and weaker passenger demand put pressure on costs. Air India, IndiGo and Air India Express announced cuts to their domestic schedules over the next few months. The move followed operational challenges linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict, which increased fuel expenses and disrupted normal flight operations due to airspace restrictions.

Air India decided to reduce around 20 to 22 per cent of its planned domestic services during June and July. The airline was operating about 3,600 domestic flights each week till May, meaning more than 790 weekly services were affected. It said the changes were temporary and frequencies will be restored when operating conditions improve.

Air India Express reduced less than 10 per cent of its domestic flights for June. The airline, which waS operating around 2,400 domestic services every week, said it was adjusting capacity to match demand while continuing to strengthen its domestic and international network.

IndiGo also scaled back its domestic operations by around 12 to 15 per cent for the September quarter. The airline said the reduction reflects slower seasonal demand and follows its usual schedule adjustments made between mid-June and August.

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