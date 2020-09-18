Suspension lifted from Air India Express flights to/from Dubai; to operate as per schedule from Saturday

Image Source : PTI Suspension lifted from Air India Express flights to/from Dubai; to resume operation from Saturday

Amid suspension by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Air India Express on Friday said that all Air India Express flights from or to Dubai will operate as per original schedule starting September 19. The Dubai aviation regulator cancelled Air India Express flights till October 2, citing that the flight had brought passengers with COVID-positive certificates twice during the last couple of weeks.

Attention Passengers from/to Dubai!



All Air India Express flights from/to Dubai will operate as per original schedule w.e.f tomorrow, September 19,2020.@HardeepSPuri @MoCA_GoI @cgidubai pic.twitter.com/mFrvJHzv1w — Air India Express (@FlyWithIX) September 18, 2020

As per the UAE government rules, each passenger traveling from India need to bring an original COVID-negative certificate from the RT-PCR test done 96 hours prior to the journey.

"A passenger, who had a COVID-positive certificate dated September 2, traveled on Air India Express' Jaipur-Dubai flight on September 4. A similar incident had happened with a passenger on one of the airline's other Dubai flights previously," the officials stated.

Therefore, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) had suspended Air India Express flights from September 18 to October 2.

Both the incidents of passengers flying with COVID-positive certificates to Dubai from India on Air India Express flights happened during the last couple of weeks, the officials noted.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage