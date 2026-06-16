June 16, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Air India Express flight to Jeddah returns to Kannur mid-air after technical snag

Air India Express flight to Jeddah returns to Kannur mid-air after technical snag

Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: ,Updated:

Air India Express flight to Jeddah returns to Kannur mid-air after technical snag. The crew noticed a technical snag nearly two hours after take-off.

Air India Express flight to Jeddah returns to Kannur mid-air after technical snag
Air India Express flight to Jeddah returns to Kannur mid-air after technical snag Image Source : PTI FILE
New Delhi:

An Air India Express flight heading to Jeddah from Kerala's Kannur was forced to return to its origin airport on Tuesday morning after pilots detected a technical issue during the journey. The flight, carrying more than 180 passengers, had taken off from Kannur International Airport at around 7:40 am and was en route to Saudi Arabia when the problem was identified. According to airport sources, the crew noticed a technical snag nearly two hours after take-off. Following standard safety procedures, the pilots decided to turn the aircraft around and head back to Kannur rather than continue the international flight.

The aircraft landed safely at the airport, and all passengers were reported to be safe.

Developing story...

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Breaking News Air India Express Air India Technical Snag
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\