Air India Express flight to Jeddah returns to Kannur mid-air after technical snag

New Delhi:

An Air India Express flight heading to Jeddah from Kerala's Kannur was forced to return to its origin airport on Tuesday morning after pilots detected a technical issue during the journey. The flight, carrying more than 180 passengers, had taken off from Kannur International Airport at around 7:40 am and was en route to Saudi Arabia when the problem was identified. According to airport sources, the crew noticed a technical snag nearly two hours after take-off. Following standard safety procedures, the pilots decided to turn the aircraft around and head back to Kannur rather than continue the international flight.

The aircraft landed safely at the airport, and all passengers were reported to be safe.

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