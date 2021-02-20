Air India Express flight hits electric pole during landing at Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavara

Image Source : ANI Air India Express flight hits an electric pole while landing at vijayawada airport, passengers safe

An Air India Express flight, carrying 64 passengers, lost control and met with an accident in Andhra Pradesh today. The flight hit an electric pole on the runway while landing at Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram.

"All 64 passengers on board the flight and the crew are safe," airport director G Madhusudan Rao said. The Air India Express spokesperson informed that the airline has ordered an investigation of the incident.

Earlier on Friday, a flight from Sharjah to Kozhikode with 112 passengers made an emergency landing at the international airport due to a snag in the aircraft. The Air India Express plane developed the snag in the hydraulic system and made the landing at Thiruvananthapuram where the airlines have the base with more technical experts, an airport official said.

The aircraft took off from Sharjah at 7 AM and was supposed to land at 12.40 PM in Kozhikode. Airport sources said the flight was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram as there was the risk of landing at the table-top runway of Kozhikode airport, especially in an emergency situation. The flight was carrying 104 passengers and eight crew members.

(With PTI Inputs)

