Air India Express flight from Kolkata to Hindon delayed after technical snag, passengers offered refund Air India Express: To mitigate the inconvenience, passengers were offered complimentary options to reschedule their journey or cancel their tickets with a full refund.

New Delhi:

An Air India Express flight scheduled to operate between Kolkata and Hindon was delayed due to a technical snag in the originally assigned aircraft, the airline confirmed on Sunday (June 15).

According to a statement from an Air India Express spokesperson, the issue led to a delay in departure while alternative arrangements were made. “Our Kolkata–Hindon flight operated, with a delay, due to a snag on the originally assigned aircraft,” the spokesperson said.

To mitigate the inconvenience, passengers were offered complimentary options to reschedule their journey or cancel their tickets with a full refund. “We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests,” the airline added.

Read Also Air India flight with 156 passengers makes emergency landing in Phuket after bomb threat

The airline has not disclosed the nature of the technical issue but assured that passenger safety remains its top priority.