Air India Express flight from Delhi to Jammu returns mid-air due to technical glitch

An Air India Express flight operating from Delhi to Jammu on Monday had to turn back shortly after takeoff due to a technical issue. The flight, IX2564, was scheduled to travel from the national capital to Jammu but was diverted back to Delhi as a precautionary measure following the detection of the issue.
A spokesperson for Air India Express confirmed the development, stating, "An alternative aircraft was arranged to operate our Delhi–Jammu flight after the original aircraft returned to Delhi due to a technical issue."
Air India Express Dubai flight faces technical snag
Air India's Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram flight suffers bird hit
On Sunday, Air India was forced to cancel its scheduled flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi due to a suspected bird hit on its inbound journey from the national capital. Air India Flight AI 2455 from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi on Sunday was cancelled. The cancellation was triggered after Air India flight AI2454 from Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram reported a suspected bird hit upon landing. An Air India spokesperson said, "Air India regrets to inform that flight AI2455, from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi, on 22 June 2025, is cancelled due to extended engineering checks after a suspected bird hit was detected after the aircraft landed safely in Thiruvananthapuram."
(With inputs from agencies)
