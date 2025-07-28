Air India Express flight faces technical snag, takeoff cancelled at Hindon airport The airline has extended support to affected passengers by offering hotel accommodation, complimentary rescheduling, or full refunds for cancellations.

Ghaziabad:

An Air India Express flight scheduled to depart from Hindon Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad was cancelled at the last moment due to a technical glitch and subsequent watch hour limitations at the airport. The flight, which was slated to take off on Sunday night, could not depart due to a technical issue that coincided with the closure of airport operations for the day.

Flight to depart on Monday morning

According to the Air India Express Spokesperson, the flight IX 1512 will depart once the airport is available for commercial operations on Monday morning. "One of our flights from Hindon is operating with a delay, as it could not take off following a technical issue and subsequent watch hour limitations at the airport. The flight will depart once the airport is available for commercial operations in the morning, the spokesperson said.

The airline has provided assistance to the affected passengers by offering hotel accommodation, free rescheduling options, or full refunds for those choosing to cancel their bookings.

Air India Express has issued an apology for the inconvenience caused and assured passengers that the flight will take off as soon as airport operations resume on Monday morning.

Air India Express flight to Doha was returned mid-air

Earlier, an Air India Express flight (IX 375) en route from Calicut to Doha made a precautionary return to Calicut International Airport on Wednesday (July 23) due to a technical issue. The flight, carrying 188 people, including crew and pilots, took off around 9:07 am, but turned back and landed safely at 11:12 am, officials confirmed.

Airport authorities clarified that the return was not an emergency landing, but rather a safety measure prompted by a malfunction in the cabin air conditioning system.

An Air India Express spokesperson said that one of our flights returned to Kerala's Kozhikode after take-off due to a technical issue. We arranged an alternative aircraft on priority, provided the guests with refreshments during the delay and the flight has since departed.

