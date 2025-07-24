Air India Express flight aborts takeoff at Delhi airport due to technical issue An Air India Express spokesperson said the crew of one of our flights from Delhi elected to reject takeoff, prioritising safety following a minor technical issue.

New Delhi:

A Mumbai-bound Air India Express flight carrying 160 passengers aborted its takeoff from Delhi's IGI Airport late Wednesday evening due to a technical snag, according to a PTI source. The source said that the pilot chose to abort the takeoff after detecting a glitch in the cockpit screens that display the aircraft's speed parameters.

What did the airline say?

An Air India Express spokesperson said that the crew of one of its flights from Delhi opted to reject takeoff, prioritising safety due to a minor technical issue. The spokesperson added that all passengers were safely deboarded and later accommodated on an alternative aircraft for Mumbai.

"We regret the inconvenience while reiterating that safety remains paramount in all our operations," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Air India Express flight to Doha was returned mid-air

Earlier, an Air India Express flight (IX 375) en route from Calicut to Doha made a precautionary return to Calicut International Airport on Wednesday (July 23) due to a technical issue. The flight, carrying 188 people, including crew and pilots, took off around 9:07 am, but turned back and landed safely at 11:12 am, officials confirmed.

Airport authorities clarified that the return was not an emergency landing, but rather a safety measure prompted by a malfunction in the cabin air conditioning system.

An Air India Express spokesperson said that one of our flights returned to Kerala's Kozhikode after take-off due to a technical issue. We arranged an alternative aircraft on priority, provided the guests with refreshments during the delay and the flight has since departed.

(With PTI inputs)

