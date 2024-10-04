Friday, October 04, 2024
     
Air India Express flight aborts take off at Thiruvananthapuram due to suspected smoke

An Air India Express flight bound for Muscat aborted take-off from Thiruvananthapuram airport after suspected smoke was observed. All 148 passengers were evacuated safely.

Reported By : T Raghavan Edited By : Vaidehi Jahagirdar
Thiruvananthapuram
Published on: October 04, 2024 12:40 IST
News India
Image Source : INDIA TV Air India Express flight aborts take off

A Muscat-bound Air India Express flight on Friday (October 4) aborted its take-off from Thiruvananthapuram airport after authorities observed suspected smoke during the take-off process. According to the information released, as the plane carrying 148 passengers was about to take off, suspected smoke was detected, leading to the immediate evacuation of all passengers.

The aircraft was returned to the bay for further investigation. Meanwhile, an Air India Express spokesperson provided details of the incident, confirming that an alternative aircraft had been arranged for the passengers to continue their journey.

“Due to suspected smoke observed during the take-off process, one of our aircraft returned to the bay at Thiruvananthapuram airport. An alternative aircraft has been arranged for the onward journey of our guests. An investigation will be conducted to determine the exact nature of the issue,” the spokesperson said.

"We regret the inconvenience caused while prioritising safety in every aspect of our operations," he added.

