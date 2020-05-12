Air India Delhi office shut for 2 days after peon tests COVID-19 positive

Image Source : PTI Air India's Delhi office shut for two days, peon tests COVID-19 positive

The Air India headquarters in Delhi has been closed for two days after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, a peon at Air India office has tested positive for coronavirus. Everyone, including the Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Singh Kharola, will work from home, the national carrier said on Tuesday.

"Airlines House has been sealed for Tuesday and Wednesday," an official said. The employee posted at the Gurudwara Rakabganj Road building tested positive on Monday evening, he said. The man is in-home quarantine.

Following which, Air India has sealed its headquarters in Delhi for two days to conduct a thorough sanitisation of the building after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The government-run Air India is the only airline participating in the Vande Bharat Mission, under which the carrier would operate 64 flights between May 7 and May 14 to repatriate around 15,000 stranded Indians from 12 countries on a payment basis.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 70,000 people and killed around 2,290 people in the country till now.

On Monday, 5 Air India pilots were reported to be tested COVID-19 positive, have now been found negative in the retest on Monday. The pilots were tested positive on Sunday after they were asked to undertake coronavirus tests. Air India is operating flights to evacuate Indians stranded in foreign countries. The airline had asked its pilots to undertake coronavirus tests before they operate such flights.

All Boeing 787 Dreamliner pilots, they had reportedly had false-positive results because of faulty test kits. A technician and a driver have also tested positive and the two will be re-tested. Both remain in quarantine.

