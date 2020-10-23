'Terrorist onboard': When panic gripped Air India's Delhi-Goa flight

Image Source : AP Air India passenger claims presence of 'terrorist' onboard Goa-bound flight

A passenger onboard Air India's Delhi-Goa flight created ruckus and claimed a terrorist was present on the aircraft. According to the details, the passenger, identified as Zia-Ul-Haq from Delhi's Jamia Nagar claimed he was from the special cell and that a terrorist was present on the aircraft. Later, it was revealed that the passenger was mentally unstable.

The cabin crew on the Air India flight immediately alerted the pilots about the ruckus, following which the Goa ATC and the aviation security was informed.

A statement by the aviation security official said, "On October 22 aviation security revived a call from ATC. A passenger claimed that on-board of AI 884 that there is a terrorist in the aircraft, quick action team (QAT) and Bomb Direction Disposal Squad (BDDS) reached the aerobridge and thoroughly checked the aircraft and suspect passenger and his baggage. And later forwarded to the airport police for further action."

The cabin crew of Air India has given a written complaint to Goa airport.

"A mentally unsound passenger travelled by Air India yesterday from Delhi to Goa who created a ruckus during flight and violated the rules on-board was handed over to Goa airport police as the matter is related to law and order," said Goa Airport Director.

Goa Air India staff have filed a detailed report to Air India Headquarters about the whole incident. The airline is yet to take a call regarding putting the passenger on its unruly behaviour passengers list.

(With agency inputs)

