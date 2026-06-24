Air India Delhi-Amritsar flight briefly enters Pakistani airspace during go-around, probe on

Amritsar:

An Air India flight from Delhi to Amritsar briefly entered Pakistani airspace while performing a go-around manoeuvre at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on June 22, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday (June 24). The airline said the matter has been reported to the relevant aviation authorities, and an internal investigation has been initiated.

Air India statement

Air India, in a statement, said, "The crew operating flight AI479 from Delhi to Amritsar on 22 June had marginally infringed into the Pakistan airspace while manoeuvring a go-around at Amritsar airport. The incident has been reported to the regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally."

Notably, Air India did not provide any additional details regarding the specific circumstances that resulted in the brief airspace infringement.

The airline underlined that the safety of passengers and crew remains its top priority. "At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains top priority," it added.

The incident comes against the backdrop of airspace restrictions imposed in April 2025, a day after terrorists killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, leading to a stand-off between the two nuclear-powered countries, which culminated in a four-day military conflict.

India has also slapped similar restrictions on Pakistani aircraft for using its airspace.

While military tensions have eased between the two neighbouring countries, diplomatic relations remain strained, with both sides continuing with retaliatory measures introduced during the crisis. The prolonged airspace closure has increased operational costs for airline companies, many of which have been forced to take longer routes to destinations in Central Asia, Europe, West Asia and North America.

What is a go-around?

A go-around is a routine aviation safety procedure in which pilots discontinue a landing attempt and climb away from the runway before making another approach. Such manoeuvres may be carried out due to factors including poor visibility, adverse weather conditions, runway obstructions, air traffic conflicts, or an unstable approach during landing.

A go-around is considered a standard and safe operational procedure by airlines and aviation regulators.

It is pertinent to mention that the Amritsar airport is located close to the India-Pakistan border.

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