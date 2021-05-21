Air India suffers massive cyber attack: Credit card info, personal details of passengers stolen

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Air India cyber attack latest news

Air India Data Breach: Air India has been hit by a massive cyber attack in which personal details, including credit card information of lakhs of passengers have been compromised. In a communication to affected users, the national carrier said that data breach involved personal data registered between August 26, 2011 and February 20, 2021.

"Massive Air India data breach, involved personal data registered between 26th Aug 2011 and 3rd Feb 2021, with details including name, DOB, contact info, passport info, ticket info, Star Alliance and Air India frequent flyer data (no passwords data affected) and credit cards data," Air India said in the statement.

Air India said that details of anout 45 lakh users were leaked in the cyber attack.

"This incident affected around 4,500,000 data subjects in the world. In respect of credit cards data,CVV/CVC numbers are not held by our data processor. Further, our data processor has ensured that no abnormal activity was observed after securing the compromised servers," the statement said.

The airline added that immediate security measures were taken as soon as the data breach came was reported. It has also advised passengers to changer their passwords and other necessary details to avoid any further loss.

"Following measures to ensure safety of data immediately taken-investigating data security incident, securing compromised servers, engaging external specialists of data security incidents,notifying and liaising with credit card issuers, resetting passwords of Air India FFP prog," Air India said.

