Air India cuts 118 weekly flights run with narrow-body aircraft on 19 routes, suspends three As part of the decision, seven weekly flights on three routes including Bengaluru–Singapore, Pune–Singapore, and Mumbai–Bagdogra (AI551/552), will be suspended temporarily.

New Delhi:

Air India on Sunday announced that it will temporarily reduce 118 weekly flights operated with narrow-body aircraft across 19 routes, as part of efforts to stabilise operations and reduce last-minute passenger disruptions. The Tata Group-owned airline also said it will suspend services on three key routes until at least July 15, 2025.

As part of the decision, seven weekly flights on three routes including Bengaluru–Singapore, Pune–Singapore, and Mumbai–Bagdogra (AI551/552), will be suspended temporarily. The airline will also cut flight frequencies on busy domestic routes, including Delhi–Bengaluru and Delhi–Mumbai.

In a statement, Air India said, "This voluntary decision leads to the temporary suspension of services on 3 routes and reduction of frequency on 19 routes. The changes are effective until at least July 15, 2025."

Cuts across narrow-body network less than 5 per cent

The airline clarified that the adjustments will affect less than 5 per cent of its overall narrow-body network. The move comes just days after Air India also announced a 15% reduction in international flights operated by wide-body aircraft.

Focus on reliability and passenger convenience

According to Air India, the proactive network recalibration is intended to boost operational reliability and minimise disruptions for travellers. "The reductions are aimed at strengthening network-wide operational stability and minimising last-minute inconvenience to passengers," the airline said.