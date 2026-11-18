The investigation into the June 2025 Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed 260 lives, is in its final stages, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant that investigators were close to completing the probe.

"We are at the fag end of the investigation," Mehta told the bench, which also comprised Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. He said there was no deliberate delay in the investigation and urged the court to adjourn the hearing by two to three weeks. The Centre said investigators were required to follow international protocols before completing the process. Accepting the request, the Supreme Court agreed to adjourn the hearing. The court was hearing petitions seeking an independent, court-monitored investigation into the crash, including those filed by Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, father of the deceased pilot, and the NGO Safety Matters Foundation.

Centre says investigation is nearing completion

During Wednesday's hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan pointed out that the final investigation report had not yet been made public. He sought an early hearing in the matter. The development comes after the Centre had earlier informed the Supreme Court that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) was nearing the completion of its investigation.

On July 28, the bench was told that the draft final report of the AAIB investigation into the June 12, 2025, crash would be submitted before the court in a sealed cover in the first week of October. Before that, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to file a brief report detailing the procedural protocol followed during the investigation.

AAIB cites restrictions on sharing cockpit recordings

The AAIB has maintained that there is an "absolute statutory prohibition" on disclosing cockpit voice recordings and airborne image recordings from the crashed aircraft to any external committee or the public. According to the bureau, sharing such material would violate Rules 17(1) and 17(5), read with Schedule C of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2025.

The restrictions on sharing these recordings have been part of the proceedings as the petitioners seek greater scrutiny of the investigation and its findings.

What happened in the Air India Ahmedabad crash?

Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating as flight AI171, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. The aircraft was en route to London's Gatwick Airport when the accident occurred. The flight was operated by pilot-in-command Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and co-pilot Captain Clive Kunder. A total of 260 people were killed in the crash. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among those who lost their lives.

The tragedy triggered an investigation by the AAIB into the circumstances surrounding the crash. The probe has since been under scrutiny, with petitions before the Supreme Court seeking an independent and court-monitored investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)

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Air India crash report: AAIB says probe in final analysis stage, urges public to avoid speculation