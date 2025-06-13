Air India confirms 241 deaths, one sole survivor in Ahmedabad plane crash | Updates The Air India flight crashed into the BJ Medical College complex in Ahmedabad shortly after take-off, killing at least five MBBS students, one PG resident doctor, and the wife of a super-specialist, according to the Federation of All India Medical Association.

Ahmedabad :

In an official statement, Air India has confirmed that 241 people on board its London-bound flight were killed with only one survivor as the aircraft crashed after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

Here’s Air India’s full statement:

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft was carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian national.

“Air India confirms that flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on 12 June 2025, was involved in an accident.

The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew.

The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital.

The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national. The survivor is a British national of Indian origin.

Air India offers its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones.

A team of caregivers from Air India is now in Ahmedabad to provide additional support. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident.

Air India has also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Those calling from outside India can call on +91 8062779200.

Regular updates will continue on Air India’s X handle (https://x.com/airindia) and on http://airindia.com as further information comes to hand.”

Medical college students, doctor killed

The Air India flight crashed into the BJ Medical College complex in Ahmedabad shortly after take-off, killing at least five MBBS students, one PG resident doctor, and the wife of a super-specialist, according to the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA). Over 60 medical students were injured.

The aircraft burst into flames after crashing into the boys’ hostel building during lunchtime, when many students were inside. FAIMA Vice President Divyansh Singh said several bodies recovered from the site were "totally charred," and rescue operations are ongoing, with fears that more may be trapped under the debris.

"As of now, at least five medical students, one PG resident doctor and the wife of a superspecialist doctor from the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad have been killed and over 60 medical students have been injured," Singh said.

"As per the information I have received so far, the plane after losing its balance crashed over the boys hostel building of the BJ Medical College. And as it was a lunch time most of the students and resident doctors were there for lunch," he said.