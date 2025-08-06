Air India CEO’s safety promise after AI171 crash, says ‘every flight is watched’ Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has addressed passengers and frequent flyers in a detailed communication.

New Delhi:

Following the tragic crash of AI171 in Ahmedabad in June, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has addressed passengers and frequent flyers in a detailed communication.In a letter to flyers and members of the Maharaja Club, Wilson acknowledged the fear and doubts stemming from the tragedy.

“Whenever you choose to fly with Air India, know that your trust is valued and your journey safeguarded by our entire Air India family,” he wrote. Wilson reassured passengers that the airline had initiated an exhaustive review of safety protocols and operations.

Air India’s international flights to be fully operational from October 1

Wilson announced that international operations will be restored in phases from October 1, 2025.

“We have begun a phased restoration of international operations from August 1, 2025, with full resumption targeted for October 1, 2025. This measured approach ensures we complete every verification thoroughly and resume service with complete confidence," he said.

He admitted that some operational challenges had disrupted flyers in recent weeks, but assured that steps were underway to minimise inconvenience going forward.

“Our regular safety protocols are rigorous and multi-layered, with every aircraft undergoing thorough checks before take-off by trained engineers and pilots. Maintenance is conducted at certified facilities before and between flights," said Wilson.

Air India plane crash

On June 12, 2025, Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London-Gatwick, crashed within one minute of take-off from Ahmedabad.

The plane went down in Meghani Nagar, a densely populated area, killing 260 people, including 241 on board and 19 on the ground.