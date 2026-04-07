Air India CEO Campbell Wilson resigns amid mounting losses: Report

New Delhi:

Campbell Wilson has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of Air India, ANI reported, citing sources, on Tuesday. He had been appointed on a 5-year contract, with his tenure originally set to run until July 2027.

Wilson took over as CEO and Managing Director of Air India in 2022, bringing with him more than 30 years of experience in the aviation industry across both full-service and low-cost carriers.

He has faced criticism since June 12 last year after the crash of a London-bound flight shortly after take off from Ahmedabad, in which 241 of the 242 people on board the Boeing 787-8 were killed.

Air India Express, the budget arm of Air India, has also been without a head since March 19, following the resignation of its then Managing Director, Aloke Singh, who stepped down after completing his 5 year tenure.

Before joining Air India, he served as CEO of Scoot, the low-cost arm of Singapore Airlines. He began his career with Singapore Airlines in 1996 as a management trainee in New Zealand and went on to hold several roles across Canada, Hong Kong, and Japan.

In 2011, he returned to Singapore as the founding CEO of Scoot, a role he held until 2016. He later served as Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing at Singapore Airlines, overseeing key areas such as pricing, distribution, e-commerce, global sales, and brand strategy. In April 2020, he resumed his role as CEO of Scoot for a second term.

Wilson holds a Master of Commerce with first-class honours in Business Administration from the University of Canterbury.

Air India's woes

Supply chain disruptions triggered by the COVID pandemic delayed aircraft refurbishments and the induction of new planes, while airspace restrictions forced airlines to take longer routes, driving up operational costs.

Meanwhile, IndiGo also saw leadership changes, with CEO Pieter Elbers stepping down last month. The airline has since named his successor, who is expected to assume the role by August.

Also read: Air India issues continue: After wrong plane sent to Canada, Delhi-bound flight makes emergency landing