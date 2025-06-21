Air India begins disbursing Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to families of Ahmedabad plane crash victims Beyond assisting passengers on board, Air India is also extending support to those injured and the families of individuals who lost their lives on the ground. Dedicated caregivers are guiding each affected family through the compensation process, ensuring personalised assistance at every step.

Ahmedabad :

Air India, along with its parent company, Tata Sons, continues to stand in solidarity with the families impacted by the tragic accident on June 12. Reiterating its deep commitment, the airline emphasised that comprehensive assistance- emotional, logistical, and financial- will remain ongoing for all those affected.

Centralised helpdesk facilitating swift compensation

A dedicated help desk, operational since June 15, has been instrumental in streamlining the documentation and disbursement process. The system enables families of the deceased and the sole survivor to access interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh promptly. This one-stop support mechanism ensures minimal delays and maximum clarity for claimants.

Compensation disbursement underway

The interim compensation began rolling out on June 20. So far, three families have received the initial payments, while the remaining claims are currently being processed. This interim financial assistance is in addition to the Rs 1 crore support already announced by Tata Sons.

Assistance extended to ground victims and the injured

In addition to supporting those on board, Air India is also actively reaching out to individuals injured and families of those who lost their lives on the ground. Compensation processes have been initiated for them as well, with caregivers helping each case individually.

Over 500 Tata Group volunteers mobilised for relief efforts

More than 500 volunteers from Air India and 17 other Tata group companies have come together to provide hands-on assistance to affected families. Each family has been assigned a trained caregiver from Air India’s Special Assistance team, offering 24/7 support tailored to their needs.

(Image Source : SORA AI)Air India plane crash.

End-to-end support for hospital and funeral processes

Families are being guided through complex hospital procedures, including DNA identification and release of remains. Caregivers accompany each family throughout this journey, coordinating travel, overseeing the dignified handling of remains, and supporting funeral arrangements. Financial assistance for travel, accommodation, medical treatment, and last rites is being provided, with provisions for additional needs.

Psychological support and regional language assistance

To ensure mental and emotional well-being, Air India has deployed a team of trained psychologists and medical professionals in Ahmedabad. Trauma counselling and health support services are being extended to families and individuals. Volunteers fluent in regional languages are also aiding communication, ensuring culturally sensitive care.

24/7 helplines continue to assist Indian and international callers

Two toll-free helplines, established on June 12 (Tuesday), remain active for both domestic and international callers. These lines continue to address concerns and queries, offering crucial updates and guidance to families.

Tata Sons: “These Families are now Tata families”

Echoing the sentiments of the Tata Group Chairman, Air India reiterated its long-term commitment to the affected families. The support will not end with the operations in Ahmedabad; instead, it marks the beginning of an enduring relationship rooted in compassion and responsibility.

Standing united in grief and recovery

Air India and Tata Sons have assured continued support to all affected, pledging to walk alongside them through this time of loss with unwavering empathy and care.

Here are some related stories of 'Air India'-