Air India bans man who urinated on woman in New York-Delhi flight for 30 days

Air India, in its statement on the incident where a man urinated on a female passenger, has said 'banned the concerned person for 30 days.' The incident dates to November 26, when a man urinated on a female passenger in a business class of a New York-Delhi Air India flight.

Here is the full statement:

"Air India has taken a very serious view of the incident, where a passenger behaved in an unacceptable and undignified manner on the New York-Delhi flight that caused extreme distress to a fellow passenger. A police complaint has already been lodged and Air India is committed to assist the law enforcement agencies as well as regulatory authorities.

As a first step, Air India has banned the passenger for 30 days, the maximum it is permitted to unilaterally do so, and reported the matter to the DGCA for further action.

We have also constituted an internal committee to probe lapses on part of Air India’s crew and address the deficiencies that delayed quick redressal of the situation. We are also in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family during the investigation and reporting process.”

