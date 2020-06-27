Air India announces flights between India, Australia from July 1, bookings from June 28

Air India has announced eight evacuation flights between India and Australia under the Vande Bharat Mission. The flights will be operated from July 1 to July 14.
Details of the flights
The national carrier said that flights will be to Sydney and Melbourne — four each.
Booking will begin on June 28 from 12 PM — only on the Air India website.
#FlyAI: For the kind information of our passengers ;— Air India (@airindiain) June 27, 2020
Over 2,300 more Indian nationals will now have a chance to return home as part of the third phase of Vande Bharat Mission from Australia.