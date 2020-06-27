Saturday, June 27, 2020
     
Air India announces flights between India, Australia from July 1, bookings from June 28

Air India has announced eight evacuation flights between India and Australia under the Vande Bharat Mission. The flights will be operated from July 1 to July 14. 

New Delhi Published on: June 27, 2020 16:17 IST
Air India has announced eight evacuation flights between India and Australia under the Vande Bharat Mission. The flights will be operated from July 1 to July 14. 

Details of the flights

The national carrier said that flights will be to Sydney and Melbourne — four each.

Booking will begin on June 28 from 12 PM — only on the Air India website.

Over 2,300 more Indian nationals will now have a chance to return home as part of the third phase of Vande Bharat Mission from Australia.

