Air India announces additional cancellation of 8 flights, cites maintenance issues The affected international flights include AI906 from Dubai to Chennai, AI308 from Delhi to Melbourne, AI309 from Melbourne to Delhi, and AI2204 from Dubai to Hyderabad.

New Delhi:

Air India on Friday cancelled several international and domestic flights due to a combination of increased aircraft safety checks, unfavourable weather conditions, and ongoing airspace restrictions. The series of changes in the Tata Group-owned airline comes in the wake of the deadly crash of AI171 in Ahemedabad last week in which around 297 people lost their lives, including 241 people onboard. Only person person on the flight had miraculously survived the crash.

Which are the cancelled flights

The affected flights include both international and domestic routes involving Dubai, Chennai, Delhi, Melbourne, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

In a statement, the airline said, "Air India’s international flights AI906 from Dubai to Chennai; AI308 from Delhi to Melbourne; AI309 from Melbourne to Delhi; and AI2204 from Dubai to Hyderabad, along with domestic flights AI874 from Pune to Delhi; AI456 from Ahmedabad to Delhi; AI2872 from Hyderabad to Mumbai; and AI571 from Chennai to Mumbai have been cancelled due to enhanced maintenance and operational reasons."

Refunds to be issued to passengers

Air India has assured full refunds or complimentary rescheduling for affected passengers and is assisting with alternative travel arrangements. “We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers. Our colleagues on the ground are making alternative arrangements for them to fly to their respective destinations at the earliest,” the airline added.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport. Updates can be found on Air India’s official website or by calling their customer care numbers: 011 69329333 or 011 69329999. “Due to continuing enhanced checks on our aircraft, airspace restrictions, and inclement weather, we anticipate some disruptions which will be duly communicated,” the statement said.

Earlier on Thursday, Air India announced a reduction in weekly flights on several international routes and a temporary suspension of operations on three routes between 21 June and 15 July 2025. “These reductions are part of a voluntary decision to conduct enhanced pre-flight safety checks and to adjust for increased flight durations due to airspace closures in the Middle East," the airline said in a post on X. The airline said the measures aim to restore schedule stability and minimise last-minute disruptions.

Also read: Air India to cut 38 weekly international flights amid safety checks and operational disruptions | Check list