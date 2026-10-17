Air India, Air India Express cancel flights to Saudi till Oct 24 due to regional tensions

New Delhi:

In a significant development, Air India and Air India Express on Saturday announced extension of flight cancellations to Saudi Arabia until October 24 due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the region. IndiGo and Akasa Air had earlier this week also announced the cancellation of their services to Saudi Arabian cities.

Here’s what Air India said

"In view of the prevailing situation, Air India and Air India Express have temporarily suspended flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until 24 October 2026," Air India said in a post on X, and mentioned that it was committed to providing as much flexibility as possible during this period.

The airline said it was closely monitoring the situation. On Friday, Air India cancelled flights to Saudi Arabia till October 20, while Air India Express had earlier suspended operations to the Gulf country till October 17.

IndiGo, Akasa Air cancel flights till October 24

Apart from this, IndiGo on Thursday announced extending the cancellation of flights to Saudi Arabian cities until October 24. On Thursday, Akasa Air also said that in view of the prevailing security situation in the Middle East, it has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh until October 24 and Jeddah until October 21.

Tensions have been rising in West Asia due to the attacks by Yemen's Houthis targeting civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including at the Riyadh airport.

India issues fresh advisory for nationals in Saudi

On Friday, India issued a fresh advisory for its nationals in Saudi Arabia, asking them to follow local authorities' instructions and stay indoors in case of an aerial attack, while warning travellers, including Umrah pilgrims, of continuing flight disruptions and possible extended stays.

In an updated advisory, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said two Indian nationals injured in the October 10 attack on the airport remain in the intensive care unit (ICU), while one is in the High Dependency Unit and three are in a normal ward. The development comes as Riyadh's international airport remains closed to flight operations, while airports in Dammam, Jeddah and Medina continue to operate, although some disruptions persist, the embassy said.

Indian carriers have extended the suspension of flights to and from Saudi Arabia. The embassy said Indian nationals requiring urgent departure may consider transiting through Bahrain, Kuwait or Qatar, subject to obtaining the necessary visas. The embassy also advised Indian nationals planning to travel to Saudi Arabia, including for Umrah, to take into account the ongoing disruptions to flights and the possibility of cancellations that could result in extended stays. In an advisory, the Indian Consulate in Jeddah had specifically advised those planning to undertake Umrah in the coming days to review their travel plans if they faced uncertainty over arrangements, particularly for flights through Jeddah and Madinah.

With inputs from PTI

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Air India, Air India Express suspend flights to Riyadh till Oct 10 after Houthi claim of strike in Saudi