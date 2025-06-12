Air India Ahmedabad-London flight crashes, know all about Meghani Nagar area where the tragedy happened The majority of the aircraft's components are burnt, and it is severely damaged. The structure that was struck by the plane has also sustained significant damage.

A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday afternoon when an Air India plane bound for London from Ahmedabad crashed in the Meghani Nagar area. Thick smoke was seen rising from within the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport premises.

The flight had 242 passengers on board. It was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Rescue teams are actively conducting evacuation and firefighting operations at the site. No official reports have yet been released regarding casualties or the cause of the crash.

Let's find out how far the Meghani Nagar area is from the airport by car:

The trip from Meghani Nagar to Ahmedabad Airport takes three minutes. Meghani Nagar and Ahmedabad Airport are around 2.00 km (1.24) or 1.24 miles (1.08 nautical miles) away by car. Travel time is the amount of time needed if an automobile is used to travel the distance.

According to GeoIQ report, with a population of 25801, Meghani Nagar is a neighbourhood in Gujarat state's Ahmedabad district. There are 12207 females and 13594 males in the population. The area is roughly 1.07 square kilometres in size.

The majority of the aircraft's components are burnt, and it is severely damaged. The structure that was struck by the plane has also sustained significant damage. The Civil Hospital, which is close to the airport, has declared an emergency. To ensure the injured receive prompt care, all physicians' holidays have been cancelled.

Following its last known altitude of 625 feet, Flight AI C171, piloted by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, lost communication and crashed Thursday afternoon in the Meghani Nagar neighbourhood close to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

Officials are reacting quickly to the scene, and rescue and evacuation operations are now in progress. We await more information on the passengers' and aircraft's conditions as well as the status of the rescue effort.