IAF sacks 3 officers for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan

Brahmos missile accidental firing: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday said it has terminated the services of three officers who were found responsible for the accidental firing of the BrahMos missile into Pakistan. The incident took place on March 9.

The officials who have been terminated from service include a Group Captain, a Wing Commander and a Squadron Leader, the IAF said in a statement.

"The officers deviated from the standard operating procedures which led to the accidental firing of the missile. Their services have been terminated by Central Govt with immediate effect. Termination orders have been served upon the officers today, 23rd August," it added.

The Court of Inquiry (CoA) into the incident found that deviation from the SOP by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile.

Following the incident, the defence ministry described it as "deeply regrettable".

"A BrahMos missile was accidentally fired on March 9. A Court of Inquiry (Col), set up to establish the facts of the case, including fixing responsibility for the incident, found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile," an official statement said.

