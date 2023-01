Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Air Asia Lucknow-Kolkata flight makes emergency landing after bird hit

A Kolkata-bound Air Asia flight made an emergency landing at the Lucknow Airport after it suffered a bird hit mid-air. The pilot landed the plane safely.

The collision took place on the runway. The pilot took applied emergency brakes and brought the plane to a stop.

Further deatils awaited.

