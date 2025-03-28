Asaduddin Owaisi joins black arm-band protests against Waqf bill on 'Alvida Jumma' | Video AIMPLB protest: 31-member panel on the Bill, after multiple sittings and hearings, suggested several amendments to the proposed legislation, even as Opposition members disagreed with the report and submitted dissent notes. The 655-page report was submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Jan 30.

AIMPLB protest: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board's (AIMPLB) call to Muslims to wear black arm bands as a mark of protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill while offering namaz on the occasion of Alvida Jumma drew significant response. Several people were seen wearing the arm bands while offering the Friday prayers in Lucknow, Hyderabad and other cities. In Hydereabad AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who is also part of the JPC on the Waqf bill, joined in the symbolic protest wearing a black arm band as he offered prayers on Friday.

AIMPLB appealed to Muslims across India to wear black armbands

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has appealed to Muslims across the country to wear black armbands on Alvida Juma, the last Friday of Ramzan, in protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024. Sharing a letter on X, AIMPLB stated, "Alhamdulillah, the strong protests by Muslims at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and Dharna Sthal in Patna have at least caused a stir among BJP's allied parties. Now, a massive protest is also scheduled to take place in Vijayawada on March 29, 2025." The AIMPLB expressed its concerns over the bill, describing it as a "sinister conspiracy" that aims to deprive Muslims of their religious and charitable institutions.

"The Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 is a sinister conspiracy aimed at depriving Muslims of their Mosques, Eidgahs, Madrasas, Dargahs, Khanqahs, Graveyards, and charitable institutions. If this bill is passed, hundreds of Mosques, Eidgahs, Madrasas, Graveyards, and numerous charitable institutions will be taken away from us," the letter read.

"Therefore, it is the responsibility of every Muslim in the country to strongly oppose this bill. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board appeals to all Muslims to wear a black armband while coming to the mosque on Jumu'atul Wida as a silent and peaceful expression of grief and protest," the letter read.

AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Mohammed Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi issued a video appeal posted on the Board's X handle in which he urged people to wear a black armband on their right hand when they go for prayers. "Protests by the AIMPLB against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill continue. In that context, register your protest on the occasion of Juma Tul Wida (last Friday of Ramzan)," he said. He urged Muslims to put a black armband on their right hand and share a video of it while also sending it to the online desk of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had earlier on Sunday announced a nationwide agitation against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, with large sit-ins planned in front of the state assemblies in Patna and Vijayawada on March 26 and 29, respectively, as part of the first phase of the protest.

Waqf Bill rocked Bihar Assembly on March 26

The protests against the Waqf Bill rocked Bihar on Wednesday, from the legislature to the streets, as political parties within the state and outside stood in solidarity with the AIMPLB, which organised a 'maha dharna' in Patna.

The AIMPLB demonstrations were held barely a kilometre away from the Vidhan Sabha premises, to demand rollback of the Bill brought by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and to request "secular" leaders like Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to reconsider "support" to the contentious legislation.

The AIMPLB's 31-member Action Committee has resolved to adopt all constitutional, legal and democratic means to oppose the bill, which it has described as "controversial, discriminatory and damaging". Major rallies are scheduled to be held in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Malerkotla (Punjab) and Ranchi, the AIMPLB said. The AIMPLB's statement comes after Parliament's joint committee submitted its report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Though not listed yet, there is speculation that the proposed legislation could be brought for passage in Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session.

The joint committee adopted the report that contained changes suggested by members of the ruling BJP by a 15-11 majority vote. The move prompted the opposition to dub the exercise an attempt to destroy Waqf boards. The Bill was referred to the joint committee on August 8 last year following its introduction in the Lok Sabha by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution against Waqf Bill

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin. Speaking in the Assembly, the Tamil Nadu CM said that the Waqf Amendment Bill is against Muslims.

"The Central government is inserting schemes that are against state rights, culture, and tradition. In India, various cultures, traditions, and languages are present, but they are doing it with the intention of taking revenge on the states. The Waqf (Amendment) bill is against Muslims," CM Stalin said in the Assembly.

"This Waqf (Amendment) Bill is destroying the rights of Muslims. The Central government never thought about the welfare of the Muslims and their Rights. So we are in a place to pass a resolution against it," CM Stalin added.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address key challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

