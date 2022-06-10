FIR against Owaisi: 30 AIMIM workers arrested for protesting outside police station in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Police detain AIMIM activists during their protest demanding arrest of former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her alleged comments against Prophet Muhammad, outside Parliament Street Police Station, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Highlights 30 AIMIM supporters were arrested by the Delhi Police today.

They were protesting the lodging of FIR against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

The protestors were arrested under sections 186, 188, 353, 332, 147, 149, and 34 of the IPC.

AIMIM supporters arrested: At least 30 supporters of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) were arrested by the Delhi Police today, for protesting the lodging of FIR against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The protestors were arrested under sections 186, 188, 353, 332, 147, 149, and 34 of the IPC.

The protest took place yesterday outside Parliament Street police station in the national capital after party chief Asaddudin Owaisi was named in an FIR for allegedly posting and sharing messages on social media against the maintenance of public tranquility and inciting people on divisive lines.

"AIMIM supporters were protesting outside Parliament Street police station. A total of 33 protesters, including women, were detained and an FIR was registered under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code," a senior police officer said.

The Delhi Police had registered FIRs against former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand and others for allegedly posting and sharing messages on social media against the maintenance of public tranquility and inciting people on divisive lines, officials said on Thursday.

The FIRs were registered after an analysis of social media, they said.

“The cases have been registered against those who were posting and sharing messages against the maintenance of public tranquility and were inciting people on the basis of divisive lines," the senior police officer said.

Latest India News