Ailing Amar Singh sends apology video to Bachchan family from Singapore Hospital

Amar Singh and Amitabh Bachchan

An emotional Amar Singh, who is fighting his battle with life, on Tuesday said that he regrets overreacting against Amitabh Bachchan and his family. Amar Singh sent Amitabh Bachchan a video from a hospital bed in Singapore in which he has apologized to Bachchans for his comments in the past.

"Today is my father's death anniversary and I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life and death, I regret my over-reaction against Amit ji and family. God bless them all."

In a Facebook video posted by Amar Singh from Hospital, Amar Singh said, "Today is my father’s death anniversary & I got a message for the same from Amitabh Bachchan ji. Sometimes you are aggressively reactive to a person whom you have given all your life. Similar turbulence of emotion did take place in our mutual releationship. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life & death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji & family. God bless them all."

"...the more strong a relationship is, the more it hurts when it breaks..." Amar Singh added.

For the past 10 years, I was not only keeping distance from Bachchan family but also used to believe that they hate me... however he (Amitabh Bachchan) used to always send him messages whether it was his birthday or fathers death anniversary... so I feel that I overreacted against him..."

There was a time when Amar Singh used to be very close with the Bachchan family and often spotted together during events. However, times changed and differences paved ways for bitterness in their relations.

Way back in 2016, Amar Singh was asked to comment on his relationship with the Bachchan family when he said, "I have made public vows in Bareilly two days ago. As far as Aishwarya (Rai Bachchan) is concerned, she has always given me utmost respect and Abhishek (Bachchan) has not uttered a single word against me. I don’t have any issue with Amitabh Bachchan. He actually warned me not to accept Jaya Bachchan in my political field considering her inconsistent nature and habits. But I did not adhere to his noble advise. He also warned me that she is very inconsistent in her ways so don’t expect any consistency as far as she is concerned. And subsequently, he sought an apology on her behalf and the matter was done and over. Thereafter, at Anil Ambani’s residence, at a dinner, a major squabble took place and that too on behalf of Jaya Bachchan and he became a party to my dispute with Mrs. Bachchan."