Image Source : PTI AIIMS to perform only emergency surgeries amid Coronavirus crisis

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday decided to perform only emergency surgeries and postpone all non-essential elective procedures and surgeries for now. The decision was taken as a major part of the hospital's manpower and resources have been diverted in fighting coronavirus threat.

In an official statement, AIIMS said: "It has been decided in the meeting chaired by Director of AIIMS on Friday that operation theatre services of AIIMS New Delhi need to be curtailed in response to the heightened need for diversion of infrastructure, manpower and material resources for prevention and control of COVID-19 outbreak."

" Accordingly, it is decided that all non-essential elective procedures/surgeries are to be postponed and only emergency/life-saving surgeries may be taken up in various operation theatres of AIIMS with immediate effect," the circular said.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases of the novel coronavirus cases in India has now surged to 223, including 32 foreigners.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | No new local coronavirus cases for third day in row in China ​