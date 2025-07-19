AIIMS Patna student from Odisha found dead in hostel room, probe on: Police Originally from Odisha, Shah’s family has been informed. The forensic team was called in, and a postmortem will be conducted. A probe is underway and further technical evidence will be collected.

Patna:

In a tragic incident, a student was found dead at his hostel room in AIIIMS Patna The police were alerted around 1 pm when his room remained unopened and his phone kept ringing. The door was opened in the presence of AIIMS officials and a magistrate, and his body was found on the bed.

Student had not opened door since morning

Speaking on the incident, Sushil Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Phulwarisharif said that the student had not his room’s door since morning and his phone was ringing inside.

"Today, on 19th July, around 1 pm Phulwarisharif PS received information that the doors of the hostel room of Yadvendra Shah, an MD 1st year student at AIIMS, had not opened since morning and that his phone was ringing inside,” he said.

“Police reached the spot and the door was opened in the presence of AIIMS Administration and the Magistrate. His body was found lying on the bed. FSL team has been called, his relatives have been informed. He hailed from Odisha. Further action is being taken. Inquest is being prepared. Postmortem will be done. Further technical evidence will be collected,” Kumar added.