AIADMK seeks Bharat Ratna for Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar; all about celebrated social reformer

New Delhi:

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded that the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, be conferred upon freedom fighter and social reformer Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.

“I handed over a letter on behalf of @AIADMKOfficial strongly urging that the highest award of the Indian nation, #BharatRatna, be conferred upon the divine son Pasumppon Aiya U.Muthuramalingam Thevar, who struggled for national liberation,” EPS posted on X.

Who was Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar?

Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar was a prominent Indian political leader and social reformer, known for his role in Tamil Nadu politics and the Indian independence movement. Born on October 30, 1908, he was initially a key leader of the Indian National Congress before joining the Forward Bloc, founded by Subhas Chandra Bose.

Thevar worked to uplift marginalised communities, particularly in southern Tamil Nadu. He supported social reforms like the 1939 Temple Entry Movement, which allowed Dalits to enter Hindu temples, and helped in repealing the Criminal Tribes Act in 1946.

The Criminal Tribes Act (CTA) was enacted by the British against the Mukulathor community in 1920. It criminalised entire communities by designating them as habitual criminals.

Widely respected for his leadership among rural people, he played a vital role in mobilising support during anti-colonial and social movements.

He died on 30th October in 1963 due to illness.

Divine figure of Mukulathor community

Thevar remains revered in Tamil Nadu, with numerous festivals and memorials dedicated to him, especially in Ramanathapuram and nearby districts. He is regarded as a divine figure by the Mukulathor community, which includes the Kallar, Maravar, and Ahambadiar groups. Even today, members of the Mukulathor community honor his statue with offerings, similar to those made to temple deities, during his Jeyanthi and Guru Pooja celebrations.

