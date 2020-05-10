Sunday, May 10, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. AIADMK must forget the dream of returning to power: Rajinikanth's warning on re-opening of liquor shops

AIADMK must forget the dream of returning to power: Rajinikanth's warning on re-opening of liquor shops

"If the state reopens the liquor shops during the lockdown period, it must forget the dream of coming to power again," Tamil superstar Rajinikanth said

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Chennai Published on: May 10, 2020 17:35 IST
A file photo of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth
Image Source : PTI

A file photo of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has warned the Tamil Nadu state government against re-opening the liquor shops, stating that the decision would result in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (AIADMK) never returning to power in the state again. "If the state reopens the liquor shops during the lockdown period, it must forget the dream of coming to power again," Rajinikanth said in a tweet posted in Tamil on Sunday.

The 69-year-old actor's appeal comes in the wake of the state government approaching the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court's order, which had directed the authorities to keep the alcohol stores shut.

Among opposition ranks, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK) have also raised concerns over the state government's decision to re-open liquor shops.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Mothers Day 2020
coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X