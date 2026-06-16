AI twist in Ayush Malik conversion case: Police trace deepfake videos to Maharashtra cleric

New Delhi:

A shocking case highlighting the misuse of artificial intelligence has emerged from the Ayush Malik conversion controversy, with police investigations revealing that several viral videos linked to the case were allegedly generated using AI technology. The development comes days after the alleged forced religious conversion case involving Ayush Malik, the only son of a businessman from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, drew widespread attention. While three accused have already been sent to jail in connection with the case, investigators are now probing the role of AI-generated content that was circulated extensively on social media.

Viral video of Ayush Malik found to be AI-generated

One of the videos that gained significant traction online showed Ayush Malik identifying himself as "Mohammad Ali" and claiming that he had embraced Islam of his own free will. In the video, he appeared to say that nobody had pressured him to convert and that he would never abandon his new faith. The clip was widely shared across social media platforms and was circulated through more than 50 different accounts. However, police investigations later found that the video was not authentic and had allegedly been created using artificial intelligence tools.

Another video claimed to show Ayush's sister

Soon after the first video went viral, another clip surfaced featuring a woman identifying herself as Sabina and claiming to be Ayush Malik's sister. In the video, she alleged that her brother was being unnecessarily targeted and argued that matters of faith should remain a personal choice. She also questioned why similar attention was not given when individuals from other religions adopted Hinduism. The video quickly gained attention online and further fueled debate around the case.

Family raised questions over woman's identity

The controversy deepened when the video reached Ayush's father, Deoraj Malik. According to the family, they were stunned by the claim because Ayush has only one sister, who is married and lives in Noida. The family stated that Ayush was also staying with his sister. Deoraj Malik publicly clarified that the woman featured in the viral video had no connection with his family and that they did not know her. Following the circulation of the clip, he approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Police probe leads to Maharashtra

During the investigation, police traced the source of the viral AI-generated video to Nashik in Maharashtra. Officials reportedly found that the content had been uploaded through an Instagram account allegedly linked to a well-known cleric. After being posted, the video was circulated by dozens of social media handles as genuine content. The revelation prompted Shamli Police to coordinate with Maharashtra Police to identify those involved in creating and amplifying the content. Authorities are now examining the role of more than 50 social media accounts that allegedly helped spread the videos.

Several people under scanner

A team from Uttar Pradesh Police has reportedly been sent to Nashik as part of the ongoing investigation. Sources indicate that the cleric linked to the account has apologised, but police action may still follow based on the findings of the probe.

Investigators are also examining the alleged involvement of other individuals, including a political functionary from Mumbai, who is accused of sharing similar content online. Meanwhile, police are attempting to identify and locate the woman who appeared in the video claiming to be Ayush's sister. Following the controversy, she reportedly released another video apologising and stating that she was neither related to Ayush nor familiar with his family.

Deepfakes emerging as a growing threat

The case has once again brought attention to the growing challenge posed by deepfake technology. AI-generated deepfake videos are often designed in a way that makes it extremely difficult for ordinary users to distinguish between real and fabricated content. Experts warn that such technology has increasingly been used in online fraud, investment scams, impersonation schemes and misinformation campaigns. Investigators believe this may be one of the first instances where deepfake technology has allegedly been used to influence public perception in a religious conversion-related controversy.

How to identify a deepfake video?

Cybersecurity experts advise users to verify the source of viral videos before sharing them. Unnatural facial movements, mismatched lip-syncing, distorted voice patterns and a lack of credible sourcing can often indicate manipulated content. As AI tools become more sophisticated, authorities and digital platforms are facing increasing pressure to strengthen safeguards against the spread of misleading and fabricated content online.

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