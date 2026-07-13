AI engineer stabs girlfriend to death, dies by suicide after jumping before train in Gurugram

Gurugram:

An AI engineer allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death inside his paying guest (PG) accommodation in Gurugram before dying by suicide after jumping in front of a train. According to police, the incident came to light after the woman's family approached the Sector-56 police station on Saturday, saying they had been unable to contact her.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the motive behind the incident and are examining the couple's relationship and other circumstances leading up to the suspected murder-suicide.

The deceased were identified as Shreshth Malik (25), a resident of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, and his girlfriend Ishara Ayubi (25), from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur. Both worked for the same private company in Gurugram. Malik lived in a PG accommodation in Sector 55.

Woman's body found in PG room

Acting on the family's complaint, police tracked Ayubi's mobile phone location to Malik's PG accommodation in Sector 55. After questioning neighbours, who said they were unaware of any incident, police had the room opened.

Inside, they found Ayubi's body lying in a pool of blood, with bloodstains spread across the room. A preliminary examination suggested that she had been stabbed to death. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team later inspected the scene and collected evidence.

During the investigation, police also learnt that the Government Railway Police (GRP) had earlier recovered the body of a man from the railway tracks near Garhi railway station. The body had been severed into two after being hit by a train.

The deceased was identified as Malik through the mobile phone recovered from his body, establishing a link between the suspected murder and the subsequent suicide, police said.

Ayubi and Malik were living together in PG

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ayubi had started living with Malik in the PG accommodation three days before the incident.

"We are investigating every aspect of the case. The nature of the relationship between the two individuals and the reasons behind the incident would only be revealed once the investigation is complete.

"The police are also examining their mobile phones, call details, chats, and other technical evidence. An FIR of murder has been registered, and further investigation is underway," Sector-56 SHO Inspector Manoj Kumar said.

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