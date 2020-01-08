Porsche car owner fined ₹ 27 lakh, highest ever in India | Photo

Porsche car owner fined ₹ 27 lakh, highest ever in India

The owner of a Porsche car was fined Rs 27 lakh for flouting traffic rules in Ahmedabad. This is the highest-ever fine levied in India. The case dates back to November 2019, when the driver was apprehended for riding without a number plate and required documents. The owner was immediately fined Rs 9.80 lakh.

Six weeks later, the Ahmedabad Police revised the fine to Rs 27.68 lakh. The police department says this is one of the highest fines ever levied in the country.

Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC), insurance papers, driving license, and Pollution under Control (PUC) certificate are the documents required during driving a vehicle.

Putting out the information in a tweet, the Ahmedabad Police said: "RTO @cotguj slaps a fine of total INR 27.68 Lakh on Porsche Car which was detained during a routine check by Ahmedabad Traffic West Police for not having required documents. One of the highest fine amount levied in the country ever."