Ahmedabad plane crash: What is 'Mayday' call? Know who issues it to indicate life-threatening emergency Ahmedabad plane crash: Air India plane bound for London, which lost altitude soon after take- off, crashed into residential quarters of BJ Medical College doctors in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area on Thursday, causing severe damage to buildings in the premises.

New Delhi:

Tragedy struck on Thursday afternoon (June 12) when an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff. The aircraft, carrying 242 individuals, failed to maintain altitude and went down around 1:38 pm, erupting into a fiery explosion near the Meghaninagar area in Ahmedabad. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft's commander, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, issued a 'Mayday' call moments before the plane lost contact with Air Traffic Control (ATC).

What is a 'Mayday' call?

A 'Mayday' call is an internationally standardised distress signal used in aviation and maritime communications to indicate a life-threatening emergency. The term is derived from the French expression "m’aider", meaning 'help me'. Introduced in the 1920s, the Mayday protocol remains a critical part of global emergency communication. The call is always spoken three times consecutively- “Mayday, Mayday, Mayday”-to ensure clarity and urgency, particularly in conditions with radio interference or poor signal quality.

Who issues a 'Mayday' call and when?

A Mayday call is typically initiated by the individual in command of a vehicle or vessel- in aviation, this is the pilot, and in maritime contexts, the ship’s captain.

Such a call is made in response to serious emergencies, including-

Engine failure

Onboard fire

Loss of control

Structural or mechanical failure

Medical emergencies

Any condition endangering life or the safety of the aircraft

In the case of Flight AI-171, it is presumed that the call was made as the aircraft experienced a critical failure immediately after takeoff.

What happens after a 'Mayday' Is declared?

Upon receiving a Mayday transmission, Air Traffic Control immediately clears the radio frequency to give the distressed flight exclusive communication access. The pilot or captain then provides crucial details, including:

Nature of the emergency

Aircraft or vessel location

Altitude or heading

Number of people on board

Intended emergency actions (e.g., return to airport, forced landing)

Once received, emergency response protocols are activated. ATC coordinates with rescue teams, fire services, and medical personnel, ensuring a rapid and coordinated response.

Air India Flight AI-171: A Brief Overview

Flight: AI-171 Aircraft: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Origin: Ahmedabad, India Destination: London Gatwick, UK Occupants: 242 (including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew) Crash Time: Approximately 1:38 pm Distress Call: 'Mayday' issued by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal

The incident is currently under investigation by DGCA, and Air India has confirmed full cooperation with authorities. Rescue operations and casualty assessments are ongoing.

Pilot of crashed Air India flight issued 'Mayday' call before loss of contact: DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has confirmed that the pilot of the ill-fated Air India Flight AI-171 issued a Mayday call shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, moments before the aircraft crashed near the airport perimeter.

According to a DGCA statement, the aircraft—a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with registration VT-ANB—departed from Ahmedabad’s Runway 23 at 13:39 IST (08:09 UTC) en route to London Gatwick. Just minutes into the flight, the pilot sent out a distress signal to the Ahmedabad Air Traffic Control (ATC), but all subsequent attempts by ATC to re-establish contact went unanswered.

At approximately 2:00 PM IST, the aircraft crashed in the Meghaninagar area, just outside the airport premises. Heavy plumes of black smoke were observed rising from the wreckage site. Initial reports suggest multiple casualties are feared.

The flight was carrying 242 individuals, including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew members. The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flight experience, and First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 hours.

Witnesses and ATC data confirm that the plane lost altitude rapidly shortly after takeoff. The DGCA is conducting a thorough investigation into the crash, in coordination with emergency response units and Air India.