SC assures Air India pilot's father in Ahmedabad plane crash case: 'Nobody can blame him for anything’ The pilot is not to be blamed, you should not carry the burden on yourself, the top court told the 91-year-old father of the pilot killed in a plane crash on 12 June.

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Centre, DGCA, and other authorities on a petition filed by Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, father of the late Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, Pilot-in-Command of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad in June, killing 260 people. The petition seeks a fair, transparent, and technically sound investigation monitored by a retired judge.

Bench assures pilot was not at fault

During the hearing, Justice Surya Kant addressed the petitioner, stating, “It’s extremely unfortunate that this crash took place, but you should not carry this burden that your son is being blamed… Nobody can blame him.” Justice Kant further clarified, “No one in India believes it was the pilot's fault.” Justice Joymalya Bagchi added that the preliminary AAIB report did not suggest any fault on the pilot’s part.

Concerns over independence of AAIB investigation

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the petitioner, argued that the ongoing Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) probe was not independent. “I am the father of the Commander of the plane… I am 91 years old. This is a non-independent investigation. It should have been independent. It has taken four months,” he said, urging the Court to order a judicially monitored probe under Rule 12 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules. Sankaranarayanan also highlighted persistent global safety issues involving Boeing aircraft.

Court rejects influence of foreign media reports

The Bench addressed a Wall Street Journal article cited by the petitioner, which allegedly suggested pilot error. Justice Bagchi stated that foreign media reports would not influence the judicial process in India. Justice Kant described the reporting as “nasty” and reiterated, “No one in India believes it was the pilot's fault.”

Petition seeks Expert Panel Inquiry

The petition, supported by the Federation of Indian Pilots, calls for the closure of the ongoing AAIB investigation and the establishment of an independent panel of aviation experts headed by a retired Supreme Court judge. Petitioners alleged that the AAIB preliminary report hinted at pilot error without factoring in critical technical and systemic factors.

Previous court concerns over AAIB report leak

In September, the Supreme Court had expressed concern over selective leaks of the AAIB preliminary report, which fueled media speculation blaming the pilot. The Court emphasised the need for confidentiality until the investigation is completed.

Next hearing scheduled

The matter is scheduled for further hearing along with a related case on November 10. The Court will consider the plea for a judicially monitored investigation into the Ahmedabad crash.