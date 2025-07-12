Ahmedabad plane crash: Preliminary report out, final probe awaited, says aviation minister Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stated that the final conclusions on the Air India Flight 171 Ahmedabad crash will be made only after the full investigation report, with the preliminary findings still under review.

New Delhi:

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has stated that the conclusions regarding the tragic Air India Flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad will only be drawn after the full investigation report is released. While the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has submitted a preliminary 15-page report, officials stress that it is too early to determine the exact cause of the disaster.

On June 12, an Air India flight bound for London from Ahmedabad met with a horrific accident shortly after takeoff. The aircraft veered off course and crashed into a medical college hostel, resulting in the deaths of over 250 people, including 241 of the 242 passengers onboard and several hostel residents. The crash is being termed one of the worst aviation disasters in Indian history.

Speaking on the preliminary findings, Minister Naidu said, “This is just an initial report, and our ministry is currently analysing it. We are coordinating with AAIB to offer any support they require. We hope the final report is released soon so that we can reach a conclusive understanding.”

Naidu added that the investigation is being conducted with “complete transparency” and reiterated confidence in India’s aviation professionals. “I truly believe that we have one of the most dedicated and skilled aviation workforces in the world. Our pilots and crew are the backbone of the industry,” he wrote in a statement.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol echoed Naidu's stance, calling the AAIB a competent and independent agency doing commendable work. “This is only a primary report, and investigations are still ongoing,” Mohol said.

Authorities have emphasised that any further commentary or action will be based on the final report. The AAIB continues to lead the investigation as the primary agency, and government agencies are maintaining close coordination to ensure all necessary resources are made available.

As the nation mourns the tragic loss of lives, the aviation ministry assures that every step will be taken to uncover the truth behind the crash and enhance flight safety standards across the country.