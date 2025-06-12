Ahmedabad plane crash: Know all about Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and Clive Kundar, pilots of Air India flight A Boeing 787 Dreamliner lost communication and crashed Thursday afternoon in the Meghani Nagar neighbourhood close to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. Let's know about the pilot and co-pilot of the plane.

New Delhi:

Shortly after takeoff on Thursday, an Air India flight headed for London carrying 242 passengers, including former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, crashed in the Meghaninagar area close to the Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat. More than 100 people are feared dead.

The Hindustan Times claimed that the aircraft made a MAYDAY call to the air traffic authorities shortly after taking off from runway 23 at 1:39 pm from Ahmedabad airport.

Know about the two pilots:

Officials stated that Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar were in charge of the aircraft. Sumeet Sabharwal, the captain, has flown 8,200 hours. The co-pilot was a 1,100-hour veteran pilot.

About the plane crash:

According to Air India, out of the total number of passengers, 169 were Indian, 53 were British, 1 was Canadian, and 7 were Portuguese. There were ten cabin crew members and two pilots on board.

“Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off,” the airline wrote in a post on X.

“The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals,” it added.

“The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information,” the airline concluded.