Ahmedabad plane crash: Air India issues helpline number, Civil Aviation ministry activates control room

In the wake of the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday, the airline has released a dedicated helpline number to assist passengers and their families. Taking to the social media platform X, Air India announced, "We have also set up a dedicated passenger helpline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information." Meanwhile, to streamline coordination and offer real-time updates, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has also stepped into action. It has activated an Operational Control Room to manage all aspects related to the incident. "In light of the AI171 crash, an Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details. Contact: 011-24610843 | 9650391859. We are committed to a swift response and full support to all affected," stated an official release from the ministry.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said rescue operations are being carried out in close coordination with local authorities and emergency services at the spot of the incident. In a post on X, CISF said all emergency protocols were immediately activated and rushed to the site upon receiving the information. "CISF Rescue Operations Underway at AI 171 Crash Site, Ahmedabad. Following the tragic crash of the London-bound Air India flight AI 171 near Ahmedabad Airport, CISF personnel immediately activated emergency protocols and rushed to the site. Rescue operations are being carried out in close coordination with local authorities and emergency services," CISF posted on X.

NDRF teams carry out rescue operations

Meanwhile, a total of three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have also been moved from Gandhinagar to Ahmedabad, comprising of 90 personnel. Three teams from Vadodara are also moving to Ahmedabad. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and took stock of the crash incident in Ahmedabad involving an Air India flight bound for London. The Civil Aviation Minister informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

Air India plane crashes near Ahmedabad Airport

It should be noted here that an Air India plane AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London crashed near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ahmedabad airport during takeoff on Thursday. The flight was carrying a total of 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The Air India flight was a Boeing 787-8 twin jet. According to the Police Control room, the Air India Flight AI 171 was bound for London. Thick plumes of smoke were seen at the accident spot, and fire tenders rushed to the spot. As per the information, the plane was carrying 169 Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals.

