Ahmedabad plane crash: AAIB to decide on location for decoding black box of Air India aircraft

Days after the accident in Ahmedabad, the government on Thursday said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will decide on the location of decoding the black box of Air India's crashed Dreamliner. The move is part of an ongoing investigation into the tragic accident that occurred on June 12 and claimed the lives of nearly 270 people.

A multi-disciplinary team from the AAIB has already begun its detailed probe into the circumstances leading up to the fatal crash. Officials said the agency is closely examining all technical data, flight recordings, and other evidence to piece together the sequence of events.

"A combined unit of the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) has been recovered from the crash site on June 13, 2025, and another set was found on June 16. This model of aircraft has two black box sets," the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement.

AAIB investigation is underway

AAIB investigation is progressing steadily with all necessary support from local authorities and agencies, the ministry said, adding that key recovery work, including site documentation and evidence collection, has been completed, and further analysis is now underway.

"It has been reported in certain media outlets that the CVR/DFDR (black box) from the ill-fated AI171 flight is being sent abroad for retrieval and analysis... The decision regarding the location for decoding the flight recorders will be taken by the AAIB after due assessment of all technical, safety, and security considerations," the statement said.

PM Modi visited the crash site

A day after the incident on June 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the scene of the crash and met the injured at the Ahmedabad civil hospital. He spent around 20 minutes at the crash site. He had also met state and civil aviation officers at the GujSail office near the Ahmedabad airport and was briefed on the crash. Aviation experts said only a full investigation into the crash would determine the cause, and that people should wait for the proper investigation to conclude.

Naidu reviews airline safety, urges caution on AI probe

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring passenger safety and operational stability in the aviation sector. Taking proactive steps, he chaired a nationwide video conference with all Airport Directors to strengthen coordination with airlines, ensure availability of essential services at terminals, and deploy quick-response teams to assist passengers during disruptions caused by weather, safety checks, or airspace closures.

In a parallel effort to enhance oversight, the minister also held high-level meetings with key airline operators — Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa — to review their safety protocols, operational preparedness, and overall passenger experience. He directed the airlines to ramp up their crisis management mechanisms, improve communication with travellers, and bolster on-ground coordination to minimise inconvenience during unforeseen events.

"Periodic operational reviews are being institutionalised for better monitoring. In keeping with our theme of Transparent Oversight, AAIB’s investigation into the Air India incident in Ahmedabad is progressing smoothly. Both black boxes recovered and in AAIB’s safe custody; analysis is underway. It is requested to refrain from speculation on such sensitive matters and to allow the investigative process to proceed with the seriousness and professionalism it warrants," Naidu stated.

Air India plane crash

All but one of the 242 persons on board the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner were killed after it crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.39 pm on June 12. A total of 29 persons were killed on the ground. Last week, officials confirmed the recovery of the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the crash site. The black box is expected to provide critical information to help determine the cause of the deadly accident.

