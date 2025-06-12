Ahmedabad plane crash: 169 Indians, over 50 UK nationals, and 7 Portuguese were among 242 onboard Ahmedabad plane crash: Air India announced the activation of a dedicated passenger support hotline, 1800 5691 444, to provide families and concerned individuals with real-time updates and assistance.

Air India has released detailed information on the nationalities of those onboard Flight AI-171, which tragically crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad en route to London Gatwick. The Boeing 787-8 aircraft was carrying a total of 242 individuals, including passengers and crew members. Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was also travelling in the plane. According to a statement issued by the airline on the social media platform X, the passenger manifest included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian national.

The aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 pm and crashed minutes later near the Meghaninagar area, just beyond the airport perimeter. Emergency services have since been deployed, and the injured are being transported to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention.

Air India also announced the activation of a dedicated passenger support hotline, 1800 5691 444, to provide families and concerned individuals with real-time updates and assistance.

The airline stated that it is extending full cooperation to authorities conducting the investigation into the accident. "We remain committed to supporting all affected passengers and their families in every possible way," the airline added.

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed that Flight AI-171, en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in a tragic accident shortly after takeoff. The aircraft, a Boeing 787, crashed near the Meghaninagar area, just outside the Ahmedabad airport perimeter.

In an official statement, Chandrasekaran expressed deep sorrow over the incident. “With profound sorrow, I confirm that Air India Flight 171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event,” he said.

He further emphasised that the airline's immediate priority is providing full support to affected passengers and their families. "We are working closely with emergency response teams at the site and have activated an emergency centre. A dedicated support team has also been set up to assist families seeking information,” the statement added.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed the crash, stating that Flight AI-171 took off from runway 23 at 1:39 PM IST (0809 UTC). The aircraft reportedly issued a mayday call shortly after departure, but then ceased all communication with Air Traffic Control. The plane crashed moments later, emitting thick black smoke visible from surrounding areas.

The aircraft was carrying 242 individuals, including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew members. It was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 flight hours, and First Officer Clive Kundar, who had 1,100 hours of flying experience.

Fire tenders and rescue units reached the crash site swiftly. Visuals showed dense smoke plumes rising from the wreckage as emergency services began operations.

Civil Aviation Minister expresses deep shock

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu expressed shock and said he was personally monitoring the situation. “All aviation and emergency response agencies have been directed to act swiftly and in coordination. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and medical aid is being rushed to the site,” he stated. The minister, who was attending a government function in Vijayawada, immediately departed for Ahmedabad upon learning of the crash.

Amit Shah speaks with Gujarat CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reviewed the situation, speaking directly with Gujarat’s Chief Minister, Home Minister, and Police Commissioner. He assured that all necessary support from the Central government would be provided.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel ordered immediate rescue and relief operations. Hospitals in the vicinity were placed on high alert to provide urgent medical treatment to any survivors or injured passengers.