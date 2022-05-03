Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ahmedabad: Parshuram Marg signboard vandalised by unidentified miscreants

Unidentified miscreants vandalised the signboard on the Parshuram Marg in Ahmedabad on Monday night. According to police, the miscreants also tore off some hoardings and posters that were put up.

No arrest has been made so far in connection with the case, according to police.

Police said that CCTV footage is being scrutinized to identify those behind the vandalism of the signboard and damaging of hoardings on the Parshuram Marg.

Police said that soon they will be arrested and dealt with an iron hand.

Parshuram Jayanti is celebrated on Akshaya Tritiya which marks the day of the birth of Lord Parshuram. The sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Lord Parshuram (literal meaning, Rama with an axe) descended on earth to save it from the barbarity of the Kshatriyas. The day is celebrated as Parshuram Jayanti in most parts of the country.

As per the Hindu calendar, Parashurama Jayanti falls on the tritiya (third day) of ‘shukla paksha’ in Vaisakh.

Latest India News