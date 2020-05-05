Image Source : TWITTER @VNEHRA Ahmedabad municipal commissioner self-quarantines for 14 days

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra has decided to get home quarantined for 14 days after he came in contact of positive patients. Now, for two weeks Mukesh Kumar, Vice Chairman and CEO of Gujarat Maritime Board, will reportedly be the in-charge Municipal Commissioner of AMC.

Taking to Twitter, Nehra said, "I came into contact with two persons during my field visits who tested positive subsequently. As per existing guidelines, I have been advised self isolation at home for 14 days. Looking forward to rejoining the #FightAgainstCOVID19 very soon."

Ahmedabad has so far reported 4,076 coronavirus cases and 234 deaths. The city's COVID-19 death rate stands at 5. 8 per cent as on Tuesday, against the national average of around 3. 2 per cent.

India's death toll due to the coronavirus infection has risen to 1,583 today and the number of infections to 46,711, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This number includes 31,967 active cases, 13,160 patients who have been cured/discharged and one who has migrated.

