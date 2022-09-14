Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Gujarat: Lift of under construction building collapses in Ahmedabad, 7 killed

Ahmedabad lift collapse: At least 7 labourers were killed after the lift of an under-construction building collapsed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Apart from this, at least 1 got injured.

As per reports, the lift collapsed from the seventh floor. The under-construction building was named Aspire-2 and was located near Gujarat University.

Seven labourers named Sanjaybhai Babubhai Nayak, Jagdishbhai Rameshbhai Nayak, Ashwinbhai Sombhai Nayak, Mukesh Bharatbhai Nayak, Mukeshbhai Bharatbhai Nayak, Rajmal Sureshbhai Kharadi and Pankajbhai Shankarbhai Kharadi died in the fatal accident.

