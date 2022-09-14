Wednesday, September 14, 2022
     
  Gujarat: Lift of under-construction building collapses in Ahmedabad, 7 killed

Gujarat: Lift of under-construction building collapses in Ahmedabad, 7 killed

Ahmedabad lift collapse: As per reports, the lift collapsed from the seventh floor. The under-construction building was named Aspire-2 and was located near Gujarat University.

Nirnay Kapoor Reported By: Nirnay Kapoor @nirnaykapoor Ahmedabad Updated on: September 14, 2022 13:21 IST
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Gujarat: Lift of under construction building collapses in Ahmedabad, 7 killed

Highlights

  • At least 7 labourers were killed after the lift of an under-construction building collapsed.
  • The under-construction building was named Aspire-2 and was located near Gujarat University.
  • One labourer got injured as the lift collapsed from the seventh floor of the building.

Ahmedabad lift collapse: At least 7 labourers were killed after the lift of an under-construction building collapsed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Apart from this, at least 1 got injured.

As per reports, the lift collapsed from the seventh floor. The under-construction building was named Aspire-2 and was located near Gujarat University.

Seven labourers named Sanjaybhai Babubhai Nayak, Jagdishbhai Rameshbhai Nayak, Ashwinbhai Sombhai Nayak, Mukesh Bharatbhai Nayak, Mukeshbhai Bharatbhai Nayak, Rajmal Sureshbhai Kharadi and Pankajbhai Shankarbhai Kharadi died in the fatal accident.

Further details are awaited.

