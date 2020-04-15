Video: Women gather in large numbers at Ahmedabad market, defy social distancing norms amid coronavirus crisis

Defying norms of social distancing, women in Ahmedabad gathered at a market to buy fruits and vegetables on Wednesday amid rising cases of the coronavirus. The scenes were witnessed today during relaxation hours of the curfew imposed in the city.

In the video, women can be seen flocking the entire market in Jamalpur area, standing next to each other as they bought essentials for their homes. No police teams were present at the site when the social distancing norms were flouted openly.

The incident sends shockwaves as Imran Khedawala, a Gujarat Congress legislator, who represents Jamalpur Khadia, was found positive for the coronavirus yesterday. The area in Ahmedabad city is a coronavirus hotspot that has been brought under curfew in order to contain the spread of the infection.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage