Grocery, vegetable shops to reopen in Ahmedabad from May 15

Image Source : AP Grocery, vegetable shops to resume in Ahmedabad from May 15 (image used for representational purpose only)

The Gujarat government on Tuesday eased lockdown restrictions in Ahmedabad by allowing trade of vegetables and groceries from May 15. Grocers and vegetable vendors will be allowed to resume operations from 8 am to 3 pm everyday under strict conditions everyday.

The state government said that social distancing, wearing masks, using sanitisers and gloves is mandatory in the state, adding, vendors/ traders should renew health cards every week.

Ahmedabad reported 268 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the count in the district to 6,086 on Monday.

With the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city, the civic body on Monday banned cash-on-delivery option for grocery and food items at homes after May 15,stating the novel coronavirus also spreads through currency notes.

As per the decision taken by the Ahmedabad MunicipalCorporation (AMC),the payment for such services will now only have to be made digitally.

The civic body also made it mandatory for delivery staff to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones.

