Ahmedabad: Eyewitnesses express shock, say only saw dead bodies, debris of flight at crash site Air India plane crash: One eyewitness said, “I was at home when we heard a massive sound. When we went out to see what had happened, there was a layer of thick smoke in the air. When we came here, dead bodies and debris from the crashed aircraft were scattered all over.”

Ahmedabad :

Eyewitnesses recalled the horrific scene after the London-bound Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad and said when they came to the crash site, dead bodies and debris were scattered all over.

Here’s what eyewitnesses say

“I was at home when we heard a massive sound. When we went out to see what had happened, there was a layer of thick smoke in the air. When we came here, dead bodies and debris from the crashed aircraft were scattered all over,” an eyewitness said.

Ramila, one of the relatives, who reached the civil hospital in Ahmedabad after the plane crash, said "My son had gone to the hostel during lunch break, and the plane crashed there. My son is safe, and I have spoken to him. He jumped from the second floor, so he suffered some injuries.”

Here’s what relatives say

"My sister-in-law was going to London. Within an hour, I got news that the plane had crashed. So I have come here," says Poonam Patel as he arrived at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

"My sister was going to London. She had her flight around 1.10 pm, but the flight crashed," says Bhawna Patel as she arrived at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Check details of nationals onboard Air India flight

There were 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals onboard the ill-fated Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, which crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members onboard the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, Air India said in a statement on social media platform 'X'. "Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals," it said.

The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals, the airline said. "We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information," it said.

Air India also said that it is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating the incident. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft (AI171) was seen from afar, losing altitude rapidly and crashing in a ball of fire that sent plumes of thick black smoke spiralling up in the air.

PM Modi takes stock of situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, asking them to go to Ahmedabad and ensure all possible assistance to those affected in the tragedy, sources said.

Visuals from the area showed mangled metal of the wreckage, snarls of tangled wire and smoke rising from the charred remnants.

Airport operations temporarily suspended

Airport operations in the city were temporarily suspended. There was no official estimate of those killed or injured. There were fears that some in Meghaninagar could be among those who lost their lives.

Expressing his profound sorrow, Air India chairperson N Chandrasekaran said an emergency centre has been activated and support teams set up for families seeking information.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event. At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families.