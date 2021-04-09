Ahmedabad: Fire breaks out at Ankur International School, several feared trapped

Image Source : ANI Ahmedabad: Fire breaks out at Ankur International School

A massive fire broke out at Ankur international school premises in the Krishna Nagar area of Ahmedabad on Friday, in which around 6-7 people were feared to be trapped. As per the initial reports, at least 10 fire tenders had reached the spot.

With the active fire fighting operations, the fire has been brought under control and the cooling process is underway.

According to ANI, no casualties have been reported.

ALSO READ | Kerala: Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Kozhikode airport

Latest India News